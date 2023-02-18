Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Maple Ridge pedestrian death leaves great deal of collateral damage

Local writer encourages people to think about how risky behaviours affect loved ones and strangers

Dear Editor,

[Re: Pedestrian 69, struck by car on Lougheed dies, The News, Feb. 10]

I decided to write this letter, because this not the first time a jaywalker has died near the intersection of 216th Street and Lougheed Highway. I understand intersections on the previous part of Lougheed Highway are quite far apart.

However, jaywalking is clearly not the answer. Jaywalking is against the law.

The sad part is a 69-year-old man is dead, which was totally preventable. I doubt very much if the driver, providing the driver was not impaired and was not speeding, will be charged with an offence.

However, the driver will carry a heavy burden with him/her for the rest of their life knowing they killed someone, which is not fair.

Also, the pedestrian’s family will be burdened with unnecessary sadness and grief, as they never got a chance to be with their dying loved one. So, this message is for pedestrians thinking about jaywalking – don’t. If you jaywalk and get killed, you will leave behind a trail of collateral damage and unnecessary victims.

Linda Meyer, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: Two pedestrian deaths prompts RCMP to start road safety project

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car accidentLetter to the Editormaple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
IN OUR VIEW: Health deal between Ottawa, provinces is a start

Just Posted

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge pedestrian death leaves great deal of collateral damage

Brendan Morrison played hockey in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows until he joined the Penticton Panthers at 17 years old. (The News file)
VIDEO: NHL players come out in support of Maple Ridge arena in Kraft Hockeyville contest

Highlight, a new disinfectant wipe system, has been implemented by Langley Memorial Hospital and other hospitals within the Fraser Health region to reduce the risk of infections. Staff here can be seen using the blue coloured wipes, which fade to clear if cleaning is thorough. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
IN OUR VIEW: Health deal between Ottawa, provinces is a start

Volunteers with the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment at the E-Comm Centre in Vancouver. (E-Comm 9-1-1 Twitter/Special to The News)
E-Comm tour for Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows volunteers