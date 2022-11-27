A local pool user was impressed with how staff handled a recent fire alarm. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

LETTER: Maple Ridge pool staff keep their cool during fire alarm

Swimmers and other rec centre users ended up outside in the cold briefly

Dear Editor,

On a very cold, cold Monday, Nov. 21, there was a fire bell set off at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre. The patrons of aquafit classes and length swimmers were impacted, and possibly everyone else in the building.

I want to say that the pool staff was impressively calm, fast and attentive. They each had a role to play in getting us outside, providing our soaking wet, swimsuit-clad bodies with towels, emergency blankets, and even slippers. A lifeguard escorted us to the safe muster stations.

The fire department arrived quickly, investigated and gave the all clear quite quickly as well.

When we got back inside, it was like nothing had happened. Lifeguards were in place and the hot tub was the go-to place to help us all forget what happened.

Kudos to all involved. Thankfully fire bells are rare, and thankfully we all know the importance of taking them seriously.

Antoinetta DeWit, Maple Ridge

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

