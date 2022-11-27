LETTER: Maple Ridge pool staff keep their cool during fire alarm

Swimmers and other rec centre users ended up outside in the cold briefly

Dear Editor,

On a very cold, cold Monday, Nov. 21, there was a fire bell set off at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre. The patrons of aquafit classes and length swimmers were impacted, and possibly everyone else in the building.

I want to say that the pool staff was impressively calm, fast and attentive. They each had a role to play in getting us outside, providing our soaking wet, swimsuit-clad bodies with towels, emergency blankets, and even slippers. A lifeguard escorted us to the safe muster stations.

The fire department arrived quickly, investigated and gave the all clear quite quickly as well.

When we got back inside, it was like nothing had happened. Lifeguards were in place and the hot tub was the go-to place to help us all forget what happened.

Kudos to all involved. Thankfully fire bells are rare, and thankfully we all know the importance of taking them seriously.

Antoinetta DeWit, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: Local streamkeeper groups report strong salmon returns

• READ MORE: Pizzeria owner who gave out free food during 2021 floods no stranger to high water

.

Letter to the Editormaple ridge