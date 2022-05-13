LETTER: Maple Ridge resident calls for sexism to be taken as seriously as racism

Dear Editor,

Re: [B.C. to collect data on ‘invisible’ racism in provicial services, mapleridgenews.com, May 2]

What about anti-sexism legislation?

I am glad that the B.C. government has created the new Anti-Racism Data Act. But, without an accompanying anti-sexism data act, the data collected against women of colour will not be accurate nor reliable, because women of colour experience intersectional discrimination, which, as far as I know, will not be considered.

What about an anti-sexism data act for women? I am tired of being discriminated against, and I am tired of being left out and forgotten.

No disrespect intended, but why is it the B.C. government does not create legislation aimed at resolving systemic discrimination against women? I know why.

Systemic discrimination against women is so widespread, prevalent, and embedded in our society that it seems perfectly natural and normal to pay women less money than men for doing equal work of equal value. That is not normal. That is blatant sex discrimination.

I would like to know what the B.C. government is going to do to address systemic sex discrimination? Why is it okay and acceptable to discriminate against half of the population of British Columbia? Racism does not discriminate against half of the population of B.C. and yet racism receives nearly all of the government’s attention, and sexism receives nearly none of the B.C.’s government’s attention.

I know why that is. It is because racism includes men whereas sexism does not.

Linda Meyer, Maple Ridge

