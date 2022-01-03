LETTER: Maple Ridge resident hopes community sees unhoused as people first

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

At this time of year there is a lot of information about food banks, clothing donations, toy drives that create a sense of “feel good” because we, as community members do our part and contribute.

But there are groups that do this year round, ramping up their endeavours during Christmas. Organizations such as Maple Ridge Street outreach society, non-judgemental recovery society, rain city housing, Food for the Soul, and the new safety hub have provided gifts, hot food, clothing donations, hygiene supplies, and friendship to the people who use substances and the unhoused.

These recipients are usually photographed and written about in a very negative manner, but despite their struggles, they are so appreciative of any help they receive. We need to follow the lead of these organizations to assist these vulnerable citizens and reduce the stigma that surrounds them.

Debbie Picco, Maple Ridge

