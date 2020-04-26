Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith

LETTER: MLA understand anxiety, calls for calm and kindness

In rebuttal to a previous letter to the editor, Bob D’Eith applauds B.C.’s COVID efforts

Dear Editor,

I read Noah Liguori’s recent letter [Henry and media causing over-reaction to COVID, April 19, The News].

In it, the writer wonders why B.C. and Canada aren’t letting COVID-19 just run its course, relying on the community to simply develop immunity.

He questions whether that would be better than the many precautions that have been put in place to in order protect people’s health.

I fully understand the concerns and anxiety people are feeling about both health and the economy, but imagine the level of anxiety in places like New York, Japan, and Italy – where the spread of COVID-19 happened much faster than the health system could prepare for.

That’s exactly the type of situation we are trying to avoid.

I am proud of how Dr. Bonnie Henry, Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix have handled the pandemic in this province.

RECENT COVERAGE: B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

I certainly see that people in B.C. are struggling.

As MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission, I’ve heard from a lot of people who are worried about their health, their housing, their jobs, and what the months and weeks ahead will look like.

It’s understandable to be anxious at a time like this, but there has never been a more important time for British Columbians to pull together.

We all need to do our part, because the health of our families, our friends, our neighbours, and everyone in our community depends on it.

Doing your part means physical distancing, washing your hands often, only going out for essential trips, and self-isolating at home if you have any symptoms of any illness.

These efforts are making a difference and we can’t stop now.

John Horgan and Dr. Henry are directing a Canada-leading response to protect us, and our government is taking real first steps to help people directly with costs, support the services we all count on, and plan an economic recovery that works for everyone.

With the guidance of public health experts, we’re making decisions that balance public safety with keeping the economy going.

There is certainly more work to do, but we will get through this, together.

In the words of Dr. Henry, “Be kind. Be calm. Be safe.”

Bob D’Eith

MLA, Maple Ridge-Mission

.

