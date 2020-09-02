LETTER: ‘Never heard so many planes’: Reader

If you have a letter you’d like to submit , please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com

Dear Editor,

[RE: Increased air traffic over east Maple Ridge brings complaints says councillor, Aug. 31, The News online]

I’ve lived in Websters Corners for 32 years and have never heard so many planes before.

They are low flying, some circle over and over and it is a real detriment to my country lifestyle.

Thanks for the story and I will follow up with council.

Kerry Verchere, Webster’s Corner

AirportaviationLetter to the Editormaple ridge