LETTER: ‘No discussion on protecting Thornhill aquifer’

Editor, The News:

I attended the council committee of the whole this week and hoped to listen to the discussion on the aquifer protection plan, initiated in 2005/ 2006 by the Thornhill Aquifer Protection Society and the communities of Thornhill, Whonnock and Ruskin, as well as community members outside the area.

Concerned citizens spoke during a six-day public hearing. They requested council to map the aquifer and take measures to protect the drinking water in the three communities.

The intent was to assist developers, interested homeowners, staff and council to recognize the importance of protecting these aquifers.

But instead of productive discussion, there was no discussion and the plan was treated as unnecessary and quashed.

Instead, we were treated to a comedic farce, under the guise of a council meeting. Maple Ridge council makes no sense at all.

Water is a priceless commodity around the world and some would do anything for a fresh water supply. Maple Ridge council would be happy to see ours disappear. Why?

Residents of Thornhill realize just how much dense rock our neighbourhood is sitting on. Enormous would be an understatement. To try and punch a water line through that rock would literally cost a fortune.

Who will pay for that? You can bet the developers won’t.

Any form of blasting causes damage to the aquifer and will lower its productivity. Huge amounts of blasting will destroy it. Then our properties will have no water supply.

The aquifer has supplied fresh clean water to Whonnock and Thornhill for many years and the Thornhill community put forward a proposal to try and protect it. Many municipal staff and local volunteer hours went into this plan.

Now council wants to throw it all away as useless information

Maple Ridge, wake up. If you want wall-to-wall housing and a loss of natural resources, and ruination of scenic surroundings – through thoughtless and destructive development – then, by all means, support our local council.

If, however, you would like to see orderly development that respects resources, nature and quality of life – speak up and tell council enough is enough.

Janet Dmitrieff

Maple Ridge