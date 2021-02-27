LETTER: Pitt Meadows letter writer grateful for all those who cared for her at hospital

Staff in every department worthy of praise, local woman says

The artwork is by Caitlin Legault who is not the only local person grateful to those who work in health care. A local letter writer recently had to go to hospital and wanted everyone there to know that their efforts are appreciated. (Special to The News)

Dear Editor,

I want to publicly thank Ridge Meadows Hospital for their excellent care while spending an unexpected stay.

From the moment I was admitted, to the long hours in the ER and the balance on 3 West, I was treated with upmost respect and amazing care.

Doctors, nurses, lab tecs, x ray specialists, cleaners, lab workers and kitchen staff – all made for a finelytuned operation.

They work so hard and never complain.

I wish I could name you all personally but since I cannot, please accept my deepest appreciation for all you do.

Diane Humphries, Pitt Meadows

