LETTER: Please ensure housing for all

Reader pleads for new affordable-housing that all can actually afford

Dear Editor,

I strongly support the city’s efforts to improve the Haney area, where I currently live.

It has great tourist potential, but must be improved from what it is right now.

For far too long it has remained in a somewhat derelict state, which of course attracts a certain type of population.

Most of the older buildings are getting very old and needing replacement in the near future.

I just request that the city planners realize that they’ll be removing what is currently affordable housing stock.

They must make sure that there is a percentage of low-income housing available for those who need this. Please don’t drive more of us onto the streets with these new developments.

Make sure our community has space for us all!

John E. McKenzie, Haney

