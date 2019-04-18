(THE NEW/files) Correctional officers protested in front of Fraser Regional Correctional Centre, calling for better working conditions, in February.

Letter: ‘Prison system does not work for the taxpayers’

‘Other countries have moved away from such an antiquated and ineffective system.’

Editor, The News:

Re: Guard-to-inmate ratio ‘big problem.’

I was a little baffled by the indignant and defensive response by Brady Weir to a call for justice reform.

It was clear that Ms. Neale’s letter was an attempt to challenge us to look deeper and examine the actual problem itself, not just another symptom.

The B.C. government website that Mr. Weir refers to for his information likely does not truly represent the day-to-day reality of the situation, as anyone familiar with the courts and justice system knows.

Should there be more prison guards? Undoubtedly. Just as there should be more and less of almost everything else within the system.

As is, the system does not work for the taxpayers, nor does it work for the approximately 2,600 prisoners within our province alone.

As stated in the thought-provoking response of Ms. Neale, other countries have moved away from such an ‘antiquated and ineffective system’ and we should do the same instead of desperately clinging to old ways that have proven to be guarantees of failure.

Throwing more money – and manpower – can only be successful if we choose to do things differently.

It’s been said, the definition of insanity is doing the same things over and over and expecting a different result.

J. Ralph

Pitt Meadows

Previous story
COLUMN: On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain

Just Posted

Pitt council pay increases partly in reaction to federal tax changes

Total cost of implementing the recommendations is an increase of $90,110 for council remuneration.

Party bus safety rules now in place

Maple Ridge family can now step back

Letter: ‘Prison system does not work for the taxpayers’

‘Other countries have moved away from such an antiquated and ineffective system.’

BC Ferries to pilot selling beer and wine on select routes

Drinks from select B.C. breweries and VQA wineries to be sold on Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route

Rainfall warning: Up to 70 mm expected across Fraser Valley

Environment Canada issued a weather warning heading into the long weekend

4 victims killed in Penticton shooting spree remembered at vigil

John Brittain, 68, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

TSB issues two safety recommendations in probe of fatal B.C. train derailment

The train derailment killed three crew members on board

VIDEO: Trump tried to seize control of Mueller probe, report says

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed to a waiting nation Thursday

Short-circuit likely caused Notre Dame fire: police official

Investigators made an initial assessment of the cathedral but can’t yet search charred interior

Whitecaps fans stage walkout over club’s response to allegations against B.C. coach

Soccer coach has been suspended by Coastal FC since February

Man in hospital after crash involving parked car in Vancouver

It is unclear what led to the collision involving a black Acura and a parked Land Rover

Elizabeth May’s B.C. wedding will be a ‘low carbon affair’ on Earth Day

Green party leader’s wedding party to depart in a cavalcade of electric cars

5 to start your day

Police identify victim in Vancouver shooting, Trans Mountain pipeline decision extended and more

B.C. awaits Kenney’s ‘turn off taps,’ threat; Quebec rejects Alberta pipelines

B.C. Premier John Horgan said he spoke with Kenney Wednesday and the tone was cordial

Most Read