Letter: ‘Prison system does not work for the taxpayers’

‘Other countries have moved away from such an antiquated and ineffective system.’

(THE NEW/files) Correctional officers protested in front of Fraser Regional Correctional Centre, calling for better working conditions, in February.

Editor, The News:

Re: Guard-to-inmate ratio ‘big problem.’

I was a little baffled by the indignant and defensive response by Brady Weir to a call for justice reform.

It was clear that Ms. Neale’s letter was an attempt to challenge us to look deeper and examine the actual problem itself, not just another symptom.

The B.C. government website that Mr. Weir refers to for his information likely does not truly represent the day-to-day reality of the situation, as anyone familiar with the courts and justice system knows.

Should there be more prison guards? Undoubtedly. Just as there should be more and less of almost everything else within the system.

As is, the system does not work for the taxpayers, nor does it work for the approximately 2,600 prisoners within our province alone.

As stated in the thought-provoking response of Ms. Neale, other countries have moved away from such an ‘antiquated and ineffective system’ and we should do the same instead of desperately clinging to old ways that have proven to be guarantees of failure.

Throwing more money – and manpower – can only be successful if we choose to do things differently.

It’s been said, the definition of insanity is doing the same things over and over and expecting a different result.

J. Ralph

Pitt Meadows