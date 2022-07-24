Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Quick development brought crime problems to Maple Ridge

Letter writer encouraging residents to vote in upcoming municipal election if they want change

Dear Editor,

Re: [Murder suspect caught, The News, July 22]

Am I the only one who’s concerned about the growing gang violence in our city?

With the recent shootings virtually blocks away from where I live, it worries me about what is happening to our city.

Are we becoming more and more like Surrey with all of the gang violence and our growth?

Has the mayor and his developer cohorts on council given any thought about to what they’re doing to our city with growth, growth, growth at any cost?

I realize that some growth is necessary; but it seems that’s all they’re interested in.

Are it developers running our city or the elected officials?

What ever happened to striking a balance in future growth of our city?

Is the money they’re getting from the developers the only consideration to elected officials when making their decisions?

Where’s the “real” democracy in our city when money seems to be the only motivating factor for these officials?

Come Oct. 15, let’s restore real democracy to our city with a new mayor and council!

John E. McKenzie, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: Election spending and donations during last municipal election

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. gang problemBC municipal electionLetter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Maple Ridge man says treatment centres needed to handle drug crisis

Just Posted

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Quick development brought crime problems to Maple Ridge

LEARY, Ryan Age: 37 Height: 6 ft. 1 in. Weight: 211 lbs. Hair: Blond Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Neck - PRICELESS, Left Forearm - Sleeve Outer Forearm, Left Forearm - Inner Forearm, Left Upperarm - Sleeve Inner Upper Arm, Right Forearm - FIRST, Abdomen - LEARY, Left Calf - Canadian Flag w/ 604 inside an, Right Calf - R.I.P and Angel Wings, Left Upper Arm - Sleeve Outer Upper Arm, Neck - LOYALITY IS right side Wanted: Poss Schedule I/II substance for purpose of trafficking Warrant in effect: July 17 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 24

Avid Maple Ridge outdoorsman Ron Paley was cycling along the dikes in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows the other day when he capture a family out canoeing the local waterways. Paddling, without question, is one of his other favourite pastimes, and the stellar conditions that day made him a little jealous of the subjects in his picture. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Stunning summer weather ideal for biking or paddling

Wood cutting board are the best option for the kitchen. (Files)
ON COOKING: Chef Dez says wood cutting board are safest option

Pop-up banner image ×