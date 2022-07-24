LETTER: Quick development brought crime problems to Maple Ridge

Letter writer encouraging residents to vote in upcoming municipal election if they want change

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

Re: [Murder suspect caught, The News, July 22]

Am I the only one who’s concerned about the growing gang violence in our city?

With the recent shootings virtually blocks away from where I live, it worries me about what is happening to our city.

Are we becoming more and more like Surrey with all of the gang violence and our growth?

Has the mayor and his developer cohorts on council given any thought about to what they’re doing to our city with growth, growth, growth at any cost?

I realize that some growth is necessary; but it seems that’s all they’re interested in.

Are it developers running our city or the elected officials?

What ever happened to striking a balance in future growth of our city?

Is the money they’re getting from the developers the only consideration to elected officials when making their decisions?

Where’s the “real” democracy in our city when money seems to be the only motivating factor for these officials?

Come Oct. 15, let’s restore real democracy to our city with a new mayor and council!

John E. McKenzie, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: Election spending and donations during last municipal election

.