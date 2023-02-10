LETTER: Rural resident would welcome co-op feed store in Pitt Meadows neighbourhood

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

Re: [ALC blocks feed supply store relocation, The News, Jan. 27]

I felt I must write a letter to the farming community in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

After 50 years in the hobby farm business, I must say goodbye to another icon of our community.

Pitt Meadows Co-op is closing, unable to secure a replacement.

All us farmers must travel much farther to pick up are animals food and farming needs. We are adding a large carbon footprint to other communities.

The developers promote our area as the horse capital of B. C. Come and enjoy our natural area.

I cant believe our politicians couldn’t secure a nearby business to accommodate all the farmers needs.

The co-op staff have served us well for many years. We will all miss they’re smiling helpful faces. They all treated us like family, and always tried to accommodate are farming needs.

Come on politicians, you have to do better than this.

Deb Murray, Maple Ridge





