If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

LETTER: Shame on local businesses not enforcing mask wearing

Maybe a list should be published saying where not to do business because it’s unsafe

Dear Editor,

I’m wondering why so many Maple Ridge residents are still not wearing masks in public even though they are now mandatory inside public domains.

This is truly an indication of how little regard some have for others.

Small restaurants that still don’t have “masks are mandatory” signage up and visitors blatantly not wearing masks to or from their tables.

Today, I witnessed four construction workers standing around waiting to pay – when one put on his mask, the others laughed at him so he took it off.

A grandmother-aged woman without mask marched in with her pre-teen companion – setting a really poor example to not think of others, nor to comply with a B.C. mandate.

RELATED – GUEST COLUMN: COVID-19 masks mandatory in B.C., but not everywhere

None of us like to wear masks, and we used to feel very self-conscious for wearing them – now the tables are turned.

I still see so many that simply choose not to wear masks and yet there is no enforcement.

It is sad that so many of us stay at home and follow government guidelines when we do go out – month after month – and yet, so many act as if there is no pandemic going on and they’re selfishness puts the rest of us at risk.

RELATED: BCTF asks parents to ‘create a culture of mask wearing’ as schools excluded from new rules

Maple Ridge malls, stores, and restaurants that do not require customers to wear masks should be made public so we know where we can go safely.

Shirley Ernewin, Maple Ridge

.

_________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editormaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: There’s good reason for councillor’s actions

Just Posted

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.
LETTER: Shame on local businesses not enforcing mask wearing

Maybe a list should be published saying where not to do business because it’s unsafe

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.
LETTER: There’s good reason for councillor’s actions

Councillor Kiersten Duncan has given much to this community, and deserves some understanding

The City of Maple Ridge is developing a concept plan for the new park area at 241A St. and 112 Ave. (City of Maple Ridge mock-up screenshot/ mapleridge.ca)
City of Maple Ridge hears back from public on new park

The Maple Ridge Parks, Recreation & Culture department engaged with the community… Continue reading

Fraser the Sandhill Crane getting some care for his broken leg. (Special to The News)
‘Fraser’ Crane released back into the wild in Pitt Meadows after golf course injury

The ‘threatened’ bird was captured and operated on after his leg was fractured by an errant ball

Maple Ridge's Jacquie Steele captured this picture of Golden Ears Bridge on Saturday from Bonson Landing in Pitt Meadows. "A calm serene morning," she said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Calm morning washes over the Fraser

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Kyle Charles poses for a photo in Edmonton on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Marvel Entertainment, the biggest comic book publisher in the world, hired the 34-year-old First Nations illustrator as one of the artists involved in Marvel Voice: Indigenous Voices #1 in August. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
VIDEO: Indigenous illustrator of new Marvel comic hopes Aboriginal women feel inspired

Kyle Charles says Indigenous women around the world have reached out

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Long-awaited federal rent subsidy program for businesses hurt by COVID-19 opens today

The new program will cover up to 65 per cent of rent or commercial mortgage interest

Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver. (Google Maps)
B.C. archbishop says there was ‘no evidence’ given for ban on in-person religious services

Ban applies to all gatherings until at least Dec. 7

People pose next to a Christmas display in Montreal, Sunday, November 22, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Top doctor urges Canadians to plan safe holidays as new COVID cases continue to rise

Positivity rate has increased from 5.8% to 6.6%

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An Oceana Canada audit of Canadian fish stocks reveals a growing number with critical populations, calling on Fisheries and Oceans Canada to enact existing commitments. (File photo)
B.C.’s declining fisheries the result of poor DFO management: audit

Oceana Canada calls for follow through on government commitments

A sign encouraging students to wear a mask in classrooms released Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (BCTF)
BCTF asks parents to ‘create a culture of mask wearing’ as schools excluded from new rules

New indoor mask mandate does not include schools

Reverend Patrick John (PJ) O’Maoil Mheana, ordained as Father Luke, has been named the new rector for the Church of the Holy Trinity in White Rock. (Contributed photo)
From chaos to love, White Rock’s newest priest to spread message of hope

Rev. Patrick John O’Maoil Mheana to start work at Church of the Holy Trinity Nov. 30

Most Read