LETTER: Shame on local businesses not enforcing mask wearing

Dear Editor,

I’m wondering why so many Maple Ridge residents are still not wearing masks in public even though they are now mandatory inside public domains.

This is truly an indication of how little regard some have for others.

Small restaurants that still don’t have “masks are mandatory” signage up and visitors blatantly not wearing masks to or from their tables.

Today, I witnessed four construction workers standing around waiting to pay – when one put on his mask, the others laughed at him so he took it off.

A grandmother-aged woman without mask marched in with her pre-teen companion – setting a really poor example to not think of others, nor to comply with a B.C. mandate.

None of us like to wear masks, and we used to feel very self-conscious for wearing them – now the tables are turned.

I still see so many that simply choose not to wear masks and yet there is no enforcement.

It is sad that so many of us stay at home and follow government guidelines when we do go out – month after month – and yet, so many act as if there is no pandemic going on and they’re selfishness puts the rest of us at risk.

Maple Ridge malls, stores, and restaurants that do not require customers to wear masks should be made public so we know where we can go safely.

Shirley Ernewin, Maple Ridge

