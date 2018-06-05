Letter: Shelter, food and assistance of all kinds

Churches actually doing something to alleviate misery of the downtrodden.

Editor, The News:

Re: Maple Ridge council defeats Burnett St. modular housing application.

It is incredulous that Maple Ridge Mayor Nicole Reed and Coun. Kiersten Duncan had “an issue with the religious aspect of the Salvation Army operations.”

This organization and surrounding churches are the people actually doing something to alleviate the misery of the downtrodden instead of endlessly talking about it.

They have offered shelter, food and assistance of all kinds in Maple Ridge 365 days a year since 1990. Their mission is founded on their faith in and love of God. That’s why they do what they do.

I have an issue with Mayor Reed’s and Coun. Duncan’s issue.

Cherryl Katnich

Maple Ridge