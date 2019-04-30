(THE NEWS/files) Pitt Meadows council recently approved increases in remuneration for mayor and councillors on in part in reaction to federal tax changes.

Letter: ‘Spread out pay increase, Pitt council’

‘A citizens committee drew up recommendations.’

Editor, The News:

Re: Pitt council pay increases partly in reaction to federal tax changes.

We are disheartened to see that our mayor and council saw fit to give themselves a large wage increase.

Apparently, they felt hard done by that they now have to pay federal taxes on all of their income from their municipal positions (small violin) – even though they can now claim expenses against their income, which would have, and will, increase their ‘take-home pay.’

Everyone raise their hands who have had a $10,000 or $20,000 wage increase, ever? All in one fiscal year.

There was input that if they were going to do this, no matter what, that they at least spread it out over two to three years of their term.

Am I the only one who sees that they are, in fact, being paid what an administrative person of reasonable seniority would get paid for a 40-hour a week job (perhaps outside of the union, but we can’t all have union pay scales)?

That they are only sitting for a limited amount of time each month (recently reduced), and each year they are basically off for the summer, stats and breaks.

They indicate that a citizens committee drew up recommendations, but I am sure it was a small sampling (200-person committees would be a bit unwieldy) and everyone in Pitt was not consulted, but still pays.

Not fair.

Darlene and

Jeff Mercer

Pitt Meadows

Previous story
COLUMN: Are B.C. communities in boom?

Just Posted

Letter: ‘Spread out pay increase, Pitt council’

‘A citizens committee drew up recommendations.’

Looking Back: The Confectionary

From penny candies to soda fountains.

Have your say about temporary homes on Burnett

Eight meetings set in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge home taxes up by four per cent

But home prices have climbed 10 per cent

Something for everyone at the Ridge Meadows Home Show

Event includes The News Family Fest and Psychic Fair

VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Canadians stranded on Vancouver Island beach

The pair had to abandon ship after their boat took on water

B.C. NDP keeps secret ballot vote for union certifications

Labour code changes aim to protect workers from contract flipping

Body found in White Rock park

RCMP investigating after body discovered Tuesday morning

Needs more salt: Kootenay goats lured away from B.C. highways with diversionary licks

It’s hoped the unique solution protects local herds

Canada’s Viola Desmond $10 bill named best banknote in the world

Bill marks growing recognition of first black person to appear on regularly circulating Canadian banknote

B.C. woman looks for spot to show overdose display blessed by Pope

Judith Conway created a large display representing people who have died from opioid overdoses

5 to start your day

Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Abbotsford, watering restrictions in effect May 1 and more

Spirit of BC ferry out of commission for 10 more days

The vessel was damaged on Saturday during high winds

Story of Thailand cave boys’ rescue coming to Netflix

Netflix says it will join with production company for Crazy Rich Asians to make a film about dramatic rescue

Most Read