LETTER: Taxes at work at Hammond intersection

Dear Editor,

A few years back, on the northwest corner of Westfield Avenue and Waresly Street, a thick layer of gravel was laid in lieu of having a proper curb.

So, when a breed of yahoo drivers cut the corner making a right turn onto Westfield and gun it, the gravel sprayed out onto the road.

A neighbour would often go out and sweep the gravel back into place, and I believe over time the city in their wisdom would now and then place some more gravel for the neighbour to clean up as it continuously ended out onto the road.

I suspect some complaints were made to the city, because early this month several city workers were dispatched to remedy the problem.

There was the crew to manage traffic, the sweepers and the shovelers, the foreman, a dump truck pulling a very large roller unit, equipment operators, and lots of standing around.

Their objective was to pave this four-foot-by-10-foot patch of gravel.

The result?

Within two days the yahoo drivers managed to reduce this engineering wonder to the original gravel.

Weeks later, we still have gravel sprayed out on the roadway, but now it’s a lovely shade of asphalt black.

Pathetic. The picture shows how the attempt at repair was a failure, but shows little gravel out on the road.

I think the neighbour swept it up again as it is usually worse.

J. Johnston, Hammond

