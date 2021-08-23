Send your letter to the editor to <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com" target="_blank"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>.

Send your letter to the editor to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

LETTER: Thank you to flat tire rescuers

Maple Ridge woman vows to pay it forward after kind strangers come to her aid

Dear Editor,

I just want to thank the man and his wife who pulled up beside me in their Corvette and helped me change my flat tire.

RECENT LETTER: Climate crisis must be central election issue, writer contends

He was so kind and down to earth, and would not give me their names as I wanted to repay them somehow.

He told me there needed to be more kind people in the world and to pay it forward.

So I will, and whoever you are, thank you from the bottom of my heart, you were a God send.

Lynda Delainey, Maple Ridge

RECENT LETTER: Maple Ridge man suggests Olympic sports average folks could do

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editormaple ridge

Just Posted

Two people were arrested after stealing a car and damaging other vehicles with it in Maple Ridge. (The News files)
Pair arrested in Maple Ridge after erratic drive in stolen vehicle

Send your letter to the editor to <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com" target="_blank"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>.
LETTER: Thank you to flat tire rescuers

Ron Paley took a hike in Golden Ears Provincial Park with his family, enjoying the wilderness with his son, Ryan, and his granddaughters, Sophie and Evie. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Special family time enjoyed inside the park

A donation of 20 pairs of boots was made to the Salvation Army in Maple Ridge by Mamas for Mamas in Vancouver. (Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries/Special to The News)
Boot donation to Salvation Army in Maple Ridge will help children this winter