LETTER: Thank you to flat tire rescuers

Dear Editor,

I just want to thank the man and his wife who pulled up beside me in their Corvette and helped me change my flat tire.

He was so kind and down to earth, and would not give me their names as I wanted to repay them somehow.

He told me there needed to be more kind people in the world and to pay it forward.

So I will, and whoever you are, thank you from the bottom of my heart, you were a God send.

Lynda Delainey, Maple Ridge

