LETTER: Thank you to flat tire rescuers

Dear Editor,
I just want to thank the man and his wife who pulled up beside me in their Corvette and helped me change my flat tire.
RECENT LETTER: Climate crisis must be central election issue, writer contends
He was so kind and down to earth, and would not give me their names as I wanted to repay them somehow.
He told me there needed to be more kind people in the world and to pay it forward.
So I will, and whoever you are, thank you from the bottom of my heart, you were a God send.
Lynda Delainey, Maple Ridge
RECENT LETTER: Maple Ridge man suggests Olympic sports average folks could do
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.