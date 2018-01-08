Letter: Thanks to Maple Ridge fire department ‘for bailing Pitt out’

We weren”t able to provide a sevice capable of saving an icon in Pitt Meadows

Members of the Maple Ridge fire department assisted Pitt Meadows on New Year’s Eve. (THE NEWS/files)

Editor, The News:

Re: New Year’s Eve fire at Pitt Meadows sawmill.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the members of the Maple Ridge fire department for bailing out the City of Pitt Meadows on New Year’s Eve with the fire at Halo cedar sawmill.

We weren”t able to provide a sevice capable of saving an icon in this city that employs large numbers of workers who depend on their jobs, due to the shortage of members available.

We have seen in the past damage and devastation mill fires can cause. Thank goodness the Maple Ridge fire department has a sevice that can be counted on 24/7.

Glad it wasn”t someone’s home with family sleeping. That would have been catastrophic.

This current model that supposedly works failed and another city fixed it.

Robert Mckee

Pitt Meadows