Letter: ‘Ticket off-leash dogs on Maple Ridge dikes’

‘Increase bylaws staff.’

(THE NEWS/files) Dogs are to be kept on lease along the dikes in Maple Ridge.

Editor, The News:

Upon riding our new bikes on the Jerry Sulina trail, I noticed a remarkable number of dogs running around off leash, as well as on that at Kanaka Creek and Cliff Falls.

As the Jerry Sulina trail is designated leash-only by the city, I was again frustrated with the bylaws department.

I stopped jogging the trail due to off-leash dogs and their irresponsible owners.

And after writing letters to the city about the lack of enforcement, I see the situation is worse.

I counted 22 dogs off leash and appropriately seven leashed.

It used to be about a third bound and two-thirds loose.

What a joke.

Just a suggestion: increase bylaws staff, and ticket every single instance of pet owners ignoring the rules.

Start with $500 fines and double it for repeat offenders.

This type of bylaw enforcement would get the word out to the scofflaws and maybe put our city accounts in the positive.

Patrol and enforce all day and every day until the overwhelming majority of pet owners are toeing the line.

Glenn Brown

Maple Ridge

