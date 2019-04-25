(THE NEWS/files) Trains are still blasting their horns in Maple Ridge.

Letter: 'Trains still blasting way through Maple Ridge'

‘The fences are built.’

Editor, The News:

Re: End in sight for stopping train horns.

The article said work should be done by the end of January, after fences were built.

It stated, that the train horns will keep blasting through Maple Ridge a couple more months.

The fences are built and Darrell Denton, property and risk manager with the City of Maple Ridge, said at the end of January the work should be done.

About 30 days after being notified of the fences being complete, the trains were to stop sounding the horns. So routine horn honking would go on to the end of February, at least.

Well, right now, at the end of April, the trains are still blasting their way through Maple Ridge.

We are still hoping, that one of these days, the trains will pass through Maple Ridge without chasing people inside on a nice day, from having friends over for a chat and a drink on their patio.

Jan Wilke

Maple Ridge

