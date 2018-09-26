Every year at the spring home show, I ask the Maple Ridge councillors about garbage pickup. (files)

Letter: ‘Wheel, not carry out garbage’

Finally, numbers on cost to introduce our own garbage pickup.

Editor, The News:

Re: Maple Ridge will vote on garbage pickup this election.

Not much has changed since 2013. Every year at the spring home show, I ask the Maple Ridge councillors about garbage pickup. Same answer every year. We are working on it. Wow, 2018 they finally came out with some numbers on the cost to introduce our own garbage pickup.

I manage a condo in Burnaby. Monday I wheel out two containers. Tuesday I wheel out one container.

Note: I wheel out, not carry out. This is what the Workers’ Compensation Board wants. No back problems.

The same would go for the individuals picking up the containers. The equipment on the truck lifts the containers and empties the garbage into the truck.

I would want the councillors who oppose municipal garbage pickup to try walking along a truck and picking up each container and dumping it. I know who not to vote for.

Glenn Swanson

Maple Ridge

