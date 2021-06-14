LETTER: Why is Maple Ridge’s MP voting for abortion restrictions?

Self-proclaimed pro-choicer wants Marc Dalton to be called out on his stance

Dear Editor,

Marc Dalton, the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MP, voted yes for Bill C-233, which if passed would have restricted abortion rights.

Like a majority of Canadians, I am pro-choice.

The pure thought of any restrictive measures being taken against abortion rights is frightening to me and many other women.

It is my hope that, as an elected official, he would continue to defend and uphold the legal right to abortion at every opportunity and that he would publicly oppose and vote against any private member’s bill or motion that may be introduced with an intent to restrict or reduce abortion access.

He has failed our community, and I believe should be called out and held accountable for his public vote.

Madeline Leaf, Maple Ridge

