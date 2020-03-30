LETTER: Writer supports government ousting non-compliant hospice

MAiD: Make the decision for yourself, but keep your nose out of other people’s choices

Dear Editor,

Ms. Laurie Geschke has expressed how upset she is about our government withdrawing funding for that hospice society that will not allow assisted suicide [Re: Upset by province’s stance against Lower Mainland hospice, March 28, The News online]

I hope that I can be allowed to say just how upset I am with her attitude towards assisted suicide and for her calling the decision communist, draconian, and illegal, which it is not.

That hospice has only been renting that land from the Fraser Health Authority. Giving that hospice society a year to find another location is not communist, nor illegal.

As for draconian, how so, Ms. Geschke?

That society refuses to support the law of the land, which is to provide assisted suicide when any patient of sound mind requests a merciful and dignified ending to their suffering.

It appalls me that anyone can be so insensitive, lacking in compassion, and empathy to support denying such a human – and humane – right as to decide one’s own end of life – should that be their choice.

Now religious people are very quick to cite “Thou shall not kill,” as their get out of jail free card and shut down the arguments for assisted suicide. That doesn’t wash with me, Ms. Geschke.

If people want to exist in agony at the end, wracked with pain and drugged out of their minds, filling their adult diapers, then that is their choice to make and a very selfish one, too.

But if someone has decided that – if they reach that hopeless state – then I totally support their exercising their legal human rights by choosing to leave this mortal coil in a manner that they see fit to.

It is none of your business, Ms. Geschke, if a person decides to end their life under medical supervision. You only have the right to decide not to make use of the assisted suicide laws.

As for that hospice, would you be fine if they refused blood transfusions, which are legal in this country?

That hospice can keep to its supposed moral high ground, but I support the government for withdrawing funding.

Religion too often poisons society.

That hospice is a case in point as social conservatism as practised by right-wing religions have always been in the forefront of opposing human rights.

To make this personal, I had open heart surgery in January.

My surgeon asked me what my wishes were.

I said if there is hope then to do what was necessary but if there wasn’t, as all surgeries carry risks, then I said let me go.

I didn’t want to exist hooked up to machines. In effect, I choose assisted suicide if it became necessary.

You think you have any role to play in my decision?

Get over yourself, Ms. Geschke.

Robert T. Rock, Mission

