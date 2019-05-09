(Wiki Commons) Parliament buildings in Ottawa.

Letters: ‘Flaws in every government’

‘Trains of the future’

Editor, The News:

I would like to see an end to negative campaigning.

Why would any intelligent person vote for a party who badmouths the other parties?

I want a party that can sell me on what it can do for me and my community.

I have no respect for a party that points out the negatives of others. There are flaws in every government. None of them are perfect.

The worst ones are those that act like gossipy high-schoolers. Those politicians need to grow up. Address the issues and give positive, productive ways to deal with them.

Those are the leaders I want.

Nina Fowell

Maple Ridge

‘Trains of the future’

Editor, The News:

The trains were travelling much slower than usual last Sunday, and the noise was much less than usual.

It seems that slower travel, especially in urban areas, would also be safer, as well as much quieter.

Why can’t trains use their whistles for short blasts in danger areas instead of the long and continuous blasts they frequently use?

Isn’t it time trains were encouraged to begin the change to all-electric from diesel-electric?

There are many countries that successfully run entirely on overhead electric rail.

Certainly that would reduce pollution, as well as noise

And that is the future.

Romah Balabanov

Maple Ridge

Previous story
COLUMN: Parents need to get informed about mental health illnesses

Just Posted

Mental health check for Maple Ridge mothers

Cheryl Zandbergen with Moms Gone Wild has organized a workshop for mothers

High-risk intersections get speed camera enforcement

Intersection on Lougheed in both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows included

Letters: ‘Flaws in every government’

‘Trains of the future’

Maple Ridge Citizen of Year finalists announced

Winners will be honoured at May 11 gala

Updated: Woman finds scorpion in kitchen, drives it to Maple Ridge animal hospital

May have come from a recent trip to Cuba

VIDEO: Takaya, the lone wolf that roams two B.C. islands, spotted on beach

Coastal wolf captured while trotting along beach by Vancouver Island tourism company

POLL: Do you support the teaching of SOGI 123 in local schools?

Let us know what you think

Delta police roll out less-lethal foam projectile launcher

Launcher provides officers with an intermediate use-of-force option on high-risk calls

Nanaimo McDonald’s had not-so-McHappy Day after electrical fire

Fire late Tuesday night shut down south-end location Wednesday

B.C. sees boost in measles vaccines in first month of ‘catch-up’ immunization program

More than 3,800 doses of measles vaccinations were administered to B.C. children and youth in April

Dump truck flips on side in South Surrey intersection

Truck currently blocking lanes near 152 Street and 32 Avenue

China holds appeal hearing for B.C. man sentenced to death

Former Abbotsford man Robert Schellenberg got death sentence after Canada arrested Huawei CFO

Koi fish return to Chinese garden, 6 months since ‘otterpocalypse’

In November, the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden was closed after a river otter snuck in

Facebook auto-generates videos celebrating extremist images

Video showed anti-Semitic verses, a photo of men carrying jihadi flags as they burn the stars and stripes

Most Read