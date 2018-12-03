Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall wants to hire two full-time firefighters. (THE NEWS/files)

LETTER: ‘It’s about saving lives in Pitt Meadows, right?’

‘It’s time that the protectionist firefighters embrace the paramedics.’

Editor, The News:

Re: Pitt Meadows to talk firefighters.

Enough with the firefighters versus paramedics crap.

The person laying on the road doesn’t care what union you belong to or how much you make.

That person just wants to live.

It’s time that the protectionist firefighters embrace the paramedics and say, ‘Hey, brothers and sisters, welcome to the taxpayers’ fire hall. We welcome you and it would make a lot of common sense to have you park your ambulance in our parking lot for best response time, ya think?

Will Waterbeek

Maple Ridge

