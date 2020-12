LETTERS: Kids asking Santa to feed and pray for the ‘homelis’

A common thread of compassion for those without comes in letters from Grade 1 Maple Ridge class

Millions of children around the globe sent letters to Santa this Christmas.

Ahead of sending off the letters, a few classes at St. Patrick’s Elementary School in Maple Ridge were asked to share those letters with The News.

Teacher Maria Cheng had her Grade 1 students share their letters and accompany art with the new outlet and consequently our readers.

MORE ST. PAT LETTERS TO SANTA: From the mouths of babes

______________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editormaple ridgeSanta Claus



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

St. Pat’s Grade 1 student letters to Santa

St. Pat’s Grade 1 student letters to Santa

St. Pat’s Grade 1 student letters to Santa

St. Pat’s Grade 1 student letters to Santa

St. Pat’s Grade 1 student letters to Santa

St. Pat’s Grade 1 student letters to Santa

St. Pat’s Grade 1 student letters to Santa

St. Pat’s Grade 1 student letters to Santa

St. Pat’s Grade 1 student letters to Santa

St. Pat’s Grade 1 student letters to Santa

St. Pat’s Grade 1 student letters to Santa

St. Pat’s Grade 1 student letters to Santa

St. Pat’s Grade 1 student letters to Santa

St. Pat’s Grade 1 student letters to Santa

St. Pat’s Grade 1 student letters to Santa

St. Pat’s Grade 1 student letters to Santa

St. Pat’s Grade 1 student letters to Santa