For Canadians who already used marijuana, not much will change with legalization. (files)

News Views: New leaf

Some warn recreational cannabis use will increase now.

The recreational use of cannabis is now legal in Canada, and as the second country in the world to do so after Uruguay, setting an example for others.

Some warn recreational cannabis use will increase now, as businesses do what they do – look for new revenue streams to grow.

And that may come in time, with the introduction of marijuana-infused edibles and beverages, with THC or CBD. Both are active chemical ingredients, but only the former gets you high. The other is meant to have a calming effect, with anti-anxiety properties.

But legalization doesn’t guarantee that consumption will increase.

According to Statistics Canada, 4.9 million residents consumed $5.7-billion worth of cannabis – medical and non-medical – last year.

Canadians have been using marijuana, in various forms, long before Oct. 17. So they didn’t need a change in law to prompt them to do so.

What’s changed? Canadians may or may not choose, for now, to purchase cannabis – produced by licensed manufacturers – from government-run stores, of which there is one in B.C., in Kamloops, or online, to be delivered by Canada Post.

Or, instead, by whatever method is most convenient, possibly the same as before, through an illegal dealer, for which doing so proposed minimal legal risks.

Legalization amounts mainly to a tax grab for the federal government – taking billions of dollars annually away from the black market.

It also ends nonsensical arrests for possession of minor amounts of cannabis for personal consumption.

Economic spinoffs also exist, such as job creation and investment opportunities.

So there is much good to come from legalization.

Domestic issues, such as dealing with youth or drivers who consume, will be addressed in time.

But for those who already used, not much will change. They were trailblazers in proving the scope of relatively safe consumption, which led to this historic day.

Canada has turned over a new leaf.

– Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News

Previous story
Letter: Trulsen family thanks ‘amazing’ community

Just Posted

News Views: New leaf

Some warn recreational cannabis use will increase now.

Pitt Meadows airport getting $60 million in investment

‘Increased air traffic is being planned over the objections of neighbours’

PHOTOS: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Take a look inside B.C.’s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops

VIDEO: Fire crew mopping up workshop fire near Golden Ears Bridge

Structure fire at 208 and 102B sending plumes of black smoke into air above Walnut Grove

Letter: Trulsen family thanks ‘amazing’ community

Love and support following death of son have been humbling.

Look inside Maple Ridge’s new homeless housing

53 units of supportive housing officially opened on Friday

MCFD, FPSSS restricts caregivers from smoking, growing cannabis around children-in-care

Ministry restricts cannabis use for caregivers, stating it may “pose a risk to children and youth.”

Cheaper strains sell out within minutes on online BC Cannabis Store

Province says new strains will become available in the coming months

Only 40% of B.C. car dealerships have electric cars available: report

Researchers found buyers frustrated at the lack of options

VIDEO: Millionaire Lottery returns to give back and win big

Since 1996, Millionaire Lottery has raised $52 million for the VGH+UBC Hospital Foundation

Test case challenges a politician’s right to block people from Twitter account

3 people say Watson infringed their constitutional right to freedom of expression by blocking them

‘A little odd’ B.C.’s biggest city celebrates cannabis without a legal store

On the streets of downtown Vancouver, notably the Wild West of illegal marijuana, not a single legal store opened Wednesday, making for a rather anticlimatic kick-off

Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

B.C. has only one bricks-and-mortar marijuana store

After 50 years, ‘Sesame Street’ Big Bird puppeteer retiring

The puppeteer who has played Big Bird on “Sesame Street” is retiring after nearly 50 years on the show.

Most Read