OUR VIEW: True reflection of our community

Award-winning team at The News is always striving to share local stories that matter to you

The News has been serving the communities of Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge since 1978, with a dedicated team of professional journalists working to bring you local stories every single day. (Screengrab)

Are we perfect? Not possible.

But, do we constantly strive to offer an accurate, balanced, and meaningful representation of the communities we serve? Absolutely!

Focused on the needs of our readers, the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News has a seasoned team of professional journalists working relentlessly to tell compelling, factual, but never sensationalistic stories about the issues, events, and happenings in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge.

Researching and writing literally thousands of stories a year – all local – this team breathes life into each one of them by talking to and about the people involved.

That’s you. Our readers. Our associates. Our neighbours. Our friends.

For us, it’s about fostering and maintaining the relationships we’ve built with you through all the decades that The News family has been proudly serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

It’s about honestly reflecting our community, whether that’s telling powerful stories about local individuals, sharing innovations and successes of local businesses, or bringing awareness to the efforts of our many non-profit and community organizations.

RECENT – Our View: Many never came home from war

It’s always about sharing the community’s real stories – first and foremost – with and for our readers. And we do that in a timely fashion with integrity, empathy and ethics.

That’s what this provincially and nationally award-winning team at The News endeavours to achieve every single day, whether that be in our print or digital publications.

In this evolving world of media, there will continue to be digital startups that come through for a time, and attempt to sully the reputation of your dedicated local news team in the process.

But you know the truth. You know us.

In fact, we’ve been referred to by some as a Goliath in the mainstream media. We’re actually far from it.

The News is proudly part of Black Press Media family, a company that is B.C.-owned and operated. It is led by a team of senior executives – who are all here in B.C. – who share that same objective of bringing important and poignant local stories to our readers.

Like many of the community news media outlets that comprise the Black Press family, The News is made up of your next door neighbours – individuals who care about you, care about the issues, and care about this community – now and into the future.

RECENT – OUR VIEW: How do we get to a future with less driving?

Thank you for recognizing the tireless efforts of our local team, and thanks for sharing your stories – not only with us but with each other.

We’re proud to serve this community.

maple ridgeMedia industryNewsPitt Meadows