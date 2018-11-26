The Speaker shouldn’t be an MLA

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

Regardless of the outcome of the B.C. referendum on electoral reform, it’s clear that the way at least one person is elected in the B.C. Legislative Assembly needs to be changed.

The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly is a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), elected to the position by other MLAs. The Speaker must act neutrally and treat all other MLAs impartially.

Objectively, this makes no sense. First and foremost, the MLA that takes the Speaker’s role was elected to represent the people who voted for them. Since the Speaker doesn’t vote except during the event of a tie and even then has to follow rules, it’s not unreasonable to say that, at present, whichever MLA becomes Speaker is essentially abdicating their primary responsibility: representing their voters/constituency. This in and of itself should be enough to reconsider how a Speaker is elected.

Secondly, since the member had to get elected, they may well have made very strong political statements immediately prior to taking the position. It’s hard to reconcile that juxtapositioning. Certainly, it could pose a problem for public trust.

Again this by itself should be enough to re-evaluate the Speaker position.

However, now more than ever, it’s clear that the Speaker should not be an MLA. At the start of the current (41st) Parliament, the role of Speaker was a hot topic as, unless the Speaker came from the Liberals, Parliament would be able to get very little done. A member of the Green Party or NDP assuming the role of Speaker would leave the Green-NDP coalition and the Liberals with the same number of seats. In the event of a tie, the Speaker would have to vote, but is expected to follow the Speaker Denison’s rule, which includes voting against the final enactment of a bill, but against motions of no confidence. This added yet another solid reason to look for a Speaker outside of the elected MLAs.

The current situation, regardless of how it plays out, should really be the nail in the coffin for how a Speaker is elected. In the unprecedented situation, the Speaker led an unknown investigation through an unknown advisor leading to unknown allegations against to two senior staff members who were removed, one of which the Speaker tried to replace with his advisor. That situation, in and of itself, raised plenty of concerns and it’s probably fair to say problematic.

But realistically, it’s worse than that. Should MLAs decide to remove Darryl Plecas as the Speaker, there’s once again the potential for gridlock.

Regardless of whether B.C. sticks with First Past The Post or switches to Proportional Representation, it’s time to reconsider how the Speaker is elected.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

– Black Press

Previous story
Along the Fraser: The lines of communication

Just Posted

No activity in Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre

Closed since torrential flash flood in mid-September

Maple Ridge’s Santa Claus Parade needs helpers

Saturday event needs volunteers

OUTLOOK: Golden Eagle business park plan ‘not slippery slope situation’

Proposed development on former Pelton property.

Rosie will help make life a bit easier for Maple Ridge student

Autism support dog ready to help

Tea floods the world in magical Christmas comedy

O Christmas Tea is coming to The ACT in Maple Ridge Dec. 6

VIDEO: NASA says it has landed a spacecraft on Mars

It is NASA’s eighth successful Mars landing since the 1976 Vikings

Okanagan Olympian chosen as honourary Team B.C. captain

Justin Kripps has been chosen as the Team B.C. honorary captain for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Man killed Calgary woman, daughter because girlfriend broke up with him: Crown

A trial began today for a man accused of killing a Calgary woman and her five-year-old daughter in July 2016.

RCMP spokesman’s PTSD tied to Robert Dziekanski case, inquest hears

Pierre Lemaitre had been face of RCMP after Robert Dziekanski’s Taser-inflicted death at YVR in 2007

Politicians promise help for GM workers; stress that saving plant hopeless

General Motors will close its production plant in Oshawa, Ont., along with four facilities in the U.S. as part of a global reorganization that will see the company focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs.

VIDEO: GM to close Oshawa plant, four U.S. plants in massive reorganization push

Company to focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs

Federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May engaged to B.C. Interior man

John Kidder of Ashcroft was one of the co-founders of the Green Party of B.C.

Suspended B.C. legislature officers protest their treatment

Craig James, Gary Lenz ask MLAs to reinstate them

Newborn baby abandoned in B.C.; woman arrested

Infant was in critical condition in hospital, 21-year-old Mission woman arrested and released

Most Read