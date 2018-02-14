A new community centre in Albion is one of the projects. (files)

Web poll: Do you support building new recreation facilities in Maple Ridge?

Voting closes Feb. 19.

The City of Maple Ridge is in the process of borrowing $49.5 million dollars to finance eight different recreation projects: several community centres, Leisure Centre upgrade, Whonnock Lake Canoe and Kayak Club centre and $23.5 million for a new ice sheet.

The city is using the alternative approval process to determine support. It requires 10 per cent of the registered voters to vote against each item in order for them to cancel each or all projects.

Download the alternative approval process election response form for each and every item, fill it out, sign it and take it to city hall in order to have your choice count.

Voting closes Feb. 19.


Previous story
Letter: ‘Dangerous ground regarding freedom of speech’
Next story
Letter: Alternative approval process ‘deceptive, undemocratic and devious’

Just Posted

Burrards win u-15 B.C. field title

Finally defeat Coquitlam in championship final.

UPDATE: Snow closes road into Golden Ears Park

This is the second time this season that the park has been closed to traffic

Medals and more for Maple Ridge trampoline team

Two members qualify for nationals.

Garibaldi club building a robot

Competition ignites a passion for science and tech

Schools in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows open today

All school buses are on regualur routes.

B.C. communities get funding for Family Day events

Maple Ridge receives $4,000 for four events

Toys, toothbrushes leach toxic metals onto beaches: SFU

Every piece of plastic that reserachers found in Burrard Inlet was contaminated

Volunteers sought to help B.C. residents file income taxes

Community Volunteer Income Tax Program celebrating 47 years of helping folks out

UPDATE: 14 people hurt in ‘catastrophic’ school shooting

Shooter is in custody, police say

Everything you need to know about comfort animals on Canadian airlines

Air Canada only allows emotional support dogs, while Westjet takes accepts a much broader range

UPDATED: Hedley will no longer perform at JUNOs after sexual misconduct allegations

Hedley says sexual misconduct claims are ‘unsubstantiated’

Canucks sign GM Jim Benning to multi-year extension

In letter, president Trevor Linden says goal is to ‘build a young, fast, exciting Canucks team’

WestJet diverts flight in B.C. due to fire warning light

Plane landed without incident in Prince George.

Interior businesses took $31 million economic hit from wildfires: report

Many businesses unaware of, or not accessing, available aid programs

Most Read

  • Web poll: Do you support building new recreation facilities in Maple Ridge?

    Voting closes Feb. 19.