Web poll: Do you support building new recreation facilities in Maple Ridge?

A new community centre in Albion is one of the projects. (files)

The City of Maple Ridge is in the process of borrowing $49.5 million dollars to finance eight different recreation projects: several community centres, Leisure Centre upgrade, Whonnock Lake Canoe and Kayak Club centre and $23.5 million for a new ice sheet.

The city is using the alternative approval process to determine support. It requires 10 per cent of the registered voters to vote against each item in order for them to cancel each or all projects.

Download the alternative approval process election response form for each and every item, fill it out, sign it and take it to city hall in order to have your choice count.

Voting closes Feb. 19.