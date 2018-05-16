Annette LeBox and former NDP MLA Michael Sather oppose the land being removed from the Agricultural Land Reserve. (THE NEWS/files)

Web poll: Do you support removing land from the ALR in Maple Ridge to build a business park?

Two applications been filed with the City of Maple Ridge to remove prominent properties along 128th Avenue from the Agricultural Land Reserve.

The Golden Eagle Farm Group wants to remove 56 acres of farmland at the site of a former tree nursery at the corner of 203rd Street and Golden Ears Way, with the intent of building a business park.

Davison Farms has also applied to have 44 acres of its land excluded on 128th Avenue at 220th Street.

Golden Eagle, part of the Aquilini Investment Group, held a public information open house in February and is now suggesting a food co-packing operation be a priority tenant in the proposed business park.

In exchange for removing 56 acres from the ALR, Golden Eagle is proposing to add 56 acres of land it that already owns in Pitt Meadows, at the north end of Neaves Road, into the Agricultural Land Reserve.


Previous story
COLUMN: Building a coastal refinery in B.C. is just ‘common sense’

Just Posted

Federal Transporation minister making funding announcement Thursday in Pitt Meadows

Marc Garneau at CP intermodal yard for infrastructure reveal

Two applications at Maple Ridge city hall for farmland removal

Proposals are to exclude property for business park development

Metro Van issues evacuation alert for Barnston Island

Residents near Maple Ridge told to prepare to leave if Fraser River rises further

New condos proposed for empty lot in old Maple Ridge

Will connect Fraser Street to 224th Street

UPDATED: If Kinder Morgan bails, feds will back new Trans Mountain investors

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Court injunction clears Maple Ridge protest camp

Tents, chairs gone from site proposed for modular housing

BC RCMP won’t be charged after officers shoot robbery suspect

Prosecution Service determines that evidence in 2015 Salmon Arm shooting doesn’t justify charges

Construction of LNG Canada plant still on hold

Construction will only begin following a positive final investment decision

B.C. conservation officers euthanize coyote after young child attacked

A four-year-old boy was attacked by a coyote in Burnaby, BC Conservation Officer Service says

WATCH: Single mom from B.C. gives the gift of family to man from Spain

On May 1, Kara Erickson gave birth to Josep Cañadas’s baby girl, Cloe

Kootenay-Boundary region requests military assistance in flooding relief

The political request came Tuesday night

B.C. hotel says Expedia cost them customers

Vancouver Island couple receives ‘overwhelming’ support from community, other businesses

Talks break down between Canadian Lacrosse Association, national teams

CLA’s decision to not negotiate with the players’ association has frustrated many NLTPA members

Feces-flinging woman attacks B.C. Tim Hortons staff

RCMP arrested the woman after the incident.

Most Read

  • Web poll: Do you support removing land from the ALR in Maple Ridge to build a business park?

    Two applications been filed with the City of Maple Ridge to remove…