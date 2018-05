B.C. Housing plans on building the shelter on three lots in the 22500-block of Royal Crescent this summer to provide housing for the residents of Anita Place Tent City. (THE NEWS/files)

Maple Ridge council has asked the province to consult further before the 55 temporary modular homes are built on Royal Crescent.

A 4-3 majority of council recently supported a motion to send a letter to B.C. Housing and the province, asking for public consultation on the project.

