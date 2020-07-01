We’re wishing you all the best this Canada Day

It’s July 1, and as Canadians we have so much to celebrate

Canada Day, on July 1, is typically a day for people across the country to gather for festivities and to feel good about our nation.

But this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional celebrations cannot go ahead as planned.

In an effort to slow the spread of the pandemic, physical distancing regulations are in effect and gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited. This means gatherings in the park and other festivities cannot proceed. Public events must be scaled down, at least for this year.

But Canada Day is not just about getting together for a flag-raising ceremony, a barbecue, and a piece of national birthday cake.

Instead, this is a day to feel good about this country where we live. It is a day to appreciate the things that make Canada a special place.

There is a lot to celebrate about Canada.

This is the place we call home. This is where we belong.

Some have deep ties to this land, going back many centuries. These connections must be respected and appreciated.

Many have family stories of how our parents, grandparents, or an earlier generation chose to come to this country to escape oppressive regimes, poverty or violence.

Some among us have made this choice themselves.

Some can appreciate the freedom to live as who they are, or the freedom to follow their religious beliefs.

These freedoms do not exist in all parts of the world.

And even when we disagree with trends or decisions, we are able to voice our disagreements. We have the right to hold contrary opinions. This is not a universal right.

For these reasons and more, there is plenty worth celebrating on Canada Day. In fact, there is a lot for each of us to celebrate, on July 1 and throughout the year.

Whether you mark the day by celebrating with family, friends, or complete strangers via our new virtual realities, the team here at the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News wants to take this moment to wish you the very best for July 1 and the year ahead.

Whatever you have planned today, please take this sentiment with you.

Know that your local news team – which is dedicated to bringing you information about our hometown of Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows – is proud to have been part of this community for almost 40 years now and we are excited to continue serving you well into the future.

From our family, to yours, Happy Canada Day everyone!

