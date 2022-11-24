John McKinley and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: How long will Bruce Boudreau remain head coach of the Vancouver Canucks?

NHL UPDATE: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf discuss 2022-23 NHL season at the quarter pole

Black Press Media digital teamer and Vancouver Island Free Daily content editor John McKinley joins VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf for our latest NHL Update.

Discussion includes a potential coaching change for the Vancouver Canucks, underrated players from the past and a look at the NHL’s hottest team.

PODCAST: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf preview 2022 NHL season

