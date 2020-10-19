Dr. Kendall Ho shares a virtual “high five” part of the “High Fives for Health Care” program launching to support the most urgent needs of VGH and UBC Hospital, and other Vancouver health care centres.

Dr. Kendall Ho shares a virtual “high five” part of the “High Fives for Health Care” program launching to support the most urgent needs of VGH and UBC Hospital, and other Vancouver health care centres.

High Fives for Health Care spreading gratitude and raising vital funds for B.C. health care

VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation campaign spreads much-needed positivity and raises essential funds

Supporting the health of the community, spreading gratitude, and raising vital funds for B.C. health care — that’s what “High Fives for Health Care” is all about.

This fall, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation is launching “High Fives for Health Care” — a five-week fundraising campaign to help spread cheer and inspire donations to be used for the most urgent needs of their hospitals and health care centres.

“Diverse health care needs haven’t paused during the pandemic,” said Angela Chapman, President and CEO of VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation. “We want to work with you to ensure all of our health care teams receive the support they need.”

“Throughout these five weeks we will be sharing incredible stories of patients surviving and thriving after devastating accidents, overcoming disease and complex conditions with the specialized care provided by the medical experts and teams at VGH,UBC Hospital, and G.F. Strong Rehab Centre,” Chapman added.

Conditions like stroke, cancer, and other complex health issues didn’t pause when COVID-19 hit. These patients still need the best medical teams, equipped with the best tools, technology, and the latest medical knowledge and research, Chapman said.

Lizz Moffat, with the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, helps launch “High Fives for Health Care,” a five-week fundraising campaign to help spread cheer and inspire donations for the most urgent needs of their hospitals and health care centres.

Lizz Moffat, with the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, helps launch “High Fives for Health Care,” a five-week fundraising campaign to help spread cheer and inspire donations for the most urgent needs of their hospitals and health care centres.

The Foundation is also encouraging supporters to make donations and get involved by joining the #HealthCareHighFive challenge. Participants need only donate a denomination of $5 and post a photo or video on social media with their most creative — and COVID-19 friendly — high five. Use the hashtag and tag five friends to do the same.

“We know high fiving isn’t in vogue right now, at least in the traditional sense,” said Chapman. “But with a little creativity and imagination we can safely ‘redeem’ high fives and cheer on our health care heroes who heroically continue to fight on the front lines of this global pandemic.”

Donors can make a one-time donation, text to donate, or start a fundraising page to track how far their high five challenge goes. In addition, they may submit a message to the BC health care heroes when a gift is made and it will be shared alongside hundreds of others on their various platforms.

The campaign culminates on Saturday, Nov. 14 with broadcast events on Global TV at 5 p.m. and CKNW at 2 p.m.

“Join us, and together we can transform health care and save lives,” Chapman said.

Learn more about how you can support “High Fives for Health Care” at vghfoundation.ca/highfives.

VGH-UBC High Fives for Health Care

Health and wellnessHealthcare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Just Posted

<ul><li> If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts. </li></ul>
LETTER: Country side

Maple Ridge resident shares poem that sums up arrival of fall

Royal Crescent temporary modular homes opened in October 2018 with 53 studio suites. (The News files)
LETTER: Critical of Liberal candidates comments on supportive housing

Aspiring Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows MLAs should know there’s more to aiding homeless than shelter

Martin Dmitrieff shares this recent morning sunrise on the South Alouette, near the 203rd Street entrance. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Fog offers soft filter to morning sunrise over Maple Ridge

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Trenton Pierre poses next to one of his murals with his mother. (Karla Parker photo)
Local Katzie artist taking part in young cultural innovator conference

Trenton Pierre has gained a name for himself as a painter of murals and as a motivational speaker

Golden Ears Provincial Park. (Maple Ridge News file)
New environmental debate announced for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows riding

Debate being put on by the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society - British Columbia (CPAWS-BC)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a press conference during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces have to do more work to address racism in the health-care system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Provinces need to address racism in the health-care system, Trudeau says

Minister Miller said feds can use financial leverage over health care to fight anti-Indigenous racism

After one man suffered a serious injury during an encounter with police in Langley on Oct. 17, 2020. the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC, the police watchdog agency, has opened an investigation. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)
VIDEO: Police watchdog opens investigation into man seriously injured after encounter with police in Abbotsford and Langley

IIO asks anyone who saw or shot video of incidents to contact agency

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Family devastated as search for missing Manning Park hiker suspended

‘It was an extremely difficult meeting with the parents when we had to tell them.’

FILE - Nathan Cullen speaks to media in Smithers, B.C., Friday, February 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan, Cullen apologize for NDP candidate’s comments about Haida candidate

Nathan Cullen had made insensitive comments about Roy Jones Jr. Cheexial

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Over the last sixty years, temperatures have risen faster in Abbotsford than in Vancouver. (Black Press file photo; Chart: Tyler Olsen)
The Fraser Valley’s climate has been warming faster than Vancouver. Why?

Implications for agriculture and humans as data suggests region is warming at a rapid rate

Six Mile Beach outside Nelson is known for its perfect sand, clear water and unique sand spit. But the drowning death of a man in July has residents asking if the dangerous spot has become too popular. Photo: David Grantham/Kootenay Drone Services
Dangerous oasis: The fatal history of a popular Kootenay Lake beach

Six Mile Beach near Nelson is known for its unique sand spit. But locals have feared it for decades

In this photo illustration, a provincial election mail-in ballot sealed in an Elections B.C. return envelope is seen before being deposited in a Canada Post mailbox, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The final result of British Columbia’s provincial election won’t be known for at least two weeks because more than 700-thousand mail-in ballots have to be counted by hand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s snap election means 700k ballots will be counted manually, delaying results

Elections BC spokesman said employees in 87 electoral districts will count mail-in ballots one by one

Most Read