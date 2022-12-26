2 Pitt Meadows golfers named to the 2023 Team Canada – NextGen roster

Luna Lu and Yeji Kwon are part of the 10-person girls team of junior golfers

Luna Lu, 15, was one of two Pitt Meadows players named to the 2023 Team Canada – NextGen roster. (Chuck Russell, Golf Canada/Special to The News)

Several junior B.C. golfers are now one step closer to someday playing in the LPGA or PGA after being named to the 2023 Team Canada – NextGen roster.

Luna Lu, 15, might only be in Grade 10, but she can play golf like a pro, which she’s shown repeatedly as a member of the Pitt Meadows Golf Club.

Special congrats to BC players and ⁦@PittMeadowsGolf⁩ Luna! https://t.co/bJSQ9aSyyy — Susan White (@SusanWhite2019) December 21, 2022

Another Pitt Meadows player that made the girls NextGen team is Yeji Kwon, 16, who plays out of the Swaneset Bay Resort and Country Club.

RELATED: Canadian golf courses working to reduce ecological impact

Making the NextGen team is a crucial step in helping these young players advance their future golf careers, explained Dan Pino, senior director of communications with Golf Canada.

“Feeding into Team Canada is a new tier called Team Canada – NextGen (formerly the Junior Squad) focused on supporting top juniors and bridging the gap for players transitioning into amateur golf and the U.S. college system,” said Pino.

RELATED: B.C.’s Adam Svensson gets 1st PGA Tour title at Sea Island

The boys and girls NextGen teams include 22 junior golfers and U21 amateurs who are all striving to compete in high-level amateur golf.

If everything goes well for Lu and Kwon, they could be one of the 30 new players that Golf Canada hopes to add to the LPGA and PGA Tours by 2032.

Several other B.C. players also made the NextGen roster, including:

• Alex Zhang (14) – Marine Drive Golf Club, Vancouver

• Cooper Humphreys (17) – The Harvest Golf Club, Kelowna

• Gavyn Knight (18) – Morningstar Golf Club, Parksville

• Martina Yu (16) – Coquitlam, BC

• Vanessa Zhang (16) – Marine Drive Golf Club, Vancouver