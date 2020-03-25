BC Games logo (File photo)

2020 B.C. Summer Games cancelled

Maple Ridge to host 2024 games

The Maple Ridge 2020 B.C. Summer Games – scheduled for July 23 to 26 – have been cancelled.

As is the case with many upcoming sporting events, the risk of spreading COVID-19 was deemed too high.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

“Keeping British Columbians safe and healthy is our top priority. Through conversations with leadership at the BC Games Society, it became clear that there was no viable path forward to host the Games this year and that they must now be cancelled,” said Tourism Minister Lisa Beare said in a statement on Wednesday, March 25.

“I’m so thrilled that the Maple Ridge Council, BC Games Society, School District 42 and the local organizing committee were able to respond quickly, and that we can now all look forward to the 2024 BC Summer Games in Maple Ridge.”

More to come.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CFL players told to prepare for the worst regarding COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

2020 B.C. Summer Games cancelled

Maple Ridge to host 2024 games

LETTER: Amid COVID-19, rejoice in coming together as a family

Once the world accepts the current situation, they can start to find the good things coming from it

Threat of fines for those in Pitt Meadows who don’t obey: Mayor

Pitt Meadows vows to clamp down on businesses and individuals not practising social distancing

COVID-19 linked back to Foundry grand opening in Maple Ridge

Alerts have been sent out by the provincial government and the Fraser Health Authority

Maple Ridge food bank anticipating a flood of registrations

Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries continue to hand out frozen meals

Canada now mandating all returning travellers to quarantine: Freeland

Travellers’ contact information will be collected when they enter Canada

World COVID-19 11 a.m. update: Infections in Italy level off

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

B.C. budget heads into unknown deficit range preparing for COVID-19

Surpluses washed away by $5 billion spending, plummeting revenue

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

#PlankTheCurve: B.C. celebrities urge Canadians to take COVID-19 seriously

Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen challenge Canadians

Canadians who have lost their jobs anxiously awaiting federal help

An unprecedented number of people have seen layoffs and job losses over the past week

Stars not aligned for astrologers during COVID-19, as horoscopes dish outdated advice

Longtime columnist says it’s important for readers to be “a little creative” when it comes to horoscope perception

Cleaning for COVID-19: Mixing products can create toxic gases

‘We’re not all chemists so keep it simple,’ Saanich fire chief says

Overdose prevention, safe injection sites take extra precautions to mitigate COVID-19

Enhanced cleaning protocol, changes in service delivery at sites

Most Read