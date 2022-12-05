Cloverdale-raised Caedan Bankier in action with Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL). (File photo courtesy Kamloops Blazers/Allen Douglas Photos)

Cloverdale-raised Caedan Bankier in action with Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL). (File photo courtesy Kamloops Blazers/Allen Douglas Photos)

HOCKEY

4 B.C.-raised players have shot at making Canada’s World Juniors team roster

Starting Friday in Moncton, the camp will involve 4 goaltenders, 9 defencemen and 16 forwards

Four B.C.-raised hockey players have been invited to Hockey Canada’s World Juniors selection camp, which starts Friday (Dec. 9) in Moncton, N.B.

Youngest among the 29 camp invitees is 2005-born North Vancouverite Connor Bedard, 17, with Regina Pats of the WHL.

Among other forwards, Surrey’s Caeden Bankier got an invite, as did his Kamloops Blazers teammate Logan Stankoven.

On D, North Deltan Ethan Samson (Prince George Cougars) will be at camp, along with Coquitlam-raised goaltender Thomas Milic.

Also on the list is Vancouver Giants forward Zack Ostapchuk, and Pringe George Cougars goaltender Tyler Brennan, both among the 13 WHL players invited.

The camp will involve four goaltenders, nine defencemen and 16 forwards, a group that includes 10 players who won gold for Canada at the 2022 World Juniors in Edmonton.

Following selection camp, Canada’s National Junior Team will name its final roster for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship on Dec. 12. The TSN tournament begins on Boxing Day with four games, including Canada taking on Czechia at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

hockeyIIHF world junior hockeyWHL

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford Canucks extend win streak to four games

Just Posted

Staff from Fraser Regional Correctional Centre distribute the nutrients into Alouette Lake. (BC Public Service YouTube/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge agencies celebrating nomination for Premier’s Excellence award

Maple Ridge Secondary chef instructor Trevor Randle will be co-hosting the Dec. 6 online cook-along event. (BCAITC/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge chef hosts online cook-along with White Spot

Special weather statement of Dec. 5 for Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland forecasting light snow, freezing drizzle Tuesday, Dec. 6. (Photo: Pixabay)
More snow in the forecast Tuesday for Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland

Pitt Meadows Airport manager Guy Miller told council the main runway will be repaved in 2023. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
Pitt Meadows Regional Airport will get new runway in 2023