The Abbotsford Canucks will be celebrating the Sedins on Feb. 10. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks honouring the Sedins in February

Celebrating the Sedins event scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10

Daniel and Henrik Sedin will be honoured at the Abbotsford Centre next month.

The Abbotsford Canucks announced on Tuesday (Jan. 10) a special event entitled ‘Celebrating the Sedins’ will occur when Abbotsford hosts the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, Feb. 10.

A pre-game ceremony recognizing the Vancouver Canucks legends and hockey hall of famers is scheduled.

The twin brothers were drafted by the Canucks in 1999 and played a combined 2,636 regular season games and 207 more in the playoffs.

Henrik was named captain in 2011 and served in that role until his retirement in 2018. Henrik is the franchise leader in games played, assists and points. He also captured the Hart Memorial Trophy and Art Ross Trophy in 2010.

Daniel was an assistant captain for eight seasons and won both the Ted Lindsay Award and the Art Ross Trophy in 2011. He holds the franchise record for goals and is second all-time in assists and points.

The brothers joined the Canucks front office in 2021 and are currently involved in player development in both Abbotsford and Vancouver.

RELATED: Sedins join Vancouver Canucks hockey operations, will play role in Abbotsford AHL team

Freeview day

In other Abbotsford Canucks-related news, the American Hockey League has announced a freeview day for the league’s streaming service on Saturday (Jan. 14).

Registered fans will have the ability to watch any of the day’s games, which includes the Canucks vs. the San Jose Barracuda at 6 p.m. Abbotsford time.

For more information, visit watchtheahl.com.

