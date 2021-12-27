The Abbotsford Canucks games against the Manitoba Moose scheduled for later this week have been postponed.

Abbotsford Canucks trip to Manitoba postponed

American Hockey League postpones several games due to league COVID-19 protocols

The Abbotsford Canucks will not be making a trip to Winnipeg later this week.

The American Hockey League announced on Monday that several games have been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols and the games for the Canucks scheduled for Thursday (Dec. 30) and Friday (Dec. 31) against the Manitoba Moose will be rescheduled.

The two games would have been the first-ever meeting of the Moose and the Canucks. The Moose was actually the Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate from 2001 to 2011.

The pair of games mark the fourth consecutive Canucks game that has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Games against the Tucson Roadrunners scheduled fro Dec. 22 and 23 in Abbotsford were postponed last week.

The team’s last game occurred back on Dec. 19, when they lost 3-1 to the Henderson Silver Knights in Nevada. The last home game was a 5-2 win over the San Jose Barracuda on Dec. 5.

The Canucks next scheduled game is set for Wednesday, Jan. 5 when the Bakersfield Condors come to the Abbotsford Centre. Bakersfield will play games in Abbotsford on Jan. 5, 7, 9 and 10. The Canucks are then scheduled to travel to California for two games against the San Diego Gulls (Jan. 14 and 15) and the Ontario Reign (Jan. 17).

