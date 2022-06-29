Alex Newhook second former Victoria Grizzlies player in 3 years to hoist Stanley Cup

Colorado Avalanche centre Alex Newhook is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a regular-season goal in March. Newhook, a former Victoria Grizzlies star, won a Stanley Cup on Sunday with the Avs following a 2-1 win over two-time defending champion Tampa Bay. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

From highly touted Victoria Grizzlies rookie to B.C. Hockey League scoring champion, to first-round NHL draft pick to Boston College hockey star to Stanley Cup champion.

It’s been a wild ride for Alex Newhook over the past five seasons, but from the time the nimble young forward from St. John’s, NL, stepped on the ice for the Grizzlies at The Q Centre in Colwood, few doubted he would enjoy great success in his chosen profession.

Newhook, now 21, shared in the celebrations with his Colorado Avalanche teammates on Sunday (June 26) as they defeated two-time defending Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the final, to win the series four games to two.

“I can’t even explain what this feels like. I just can’t. World champions. It’s crazy to think about. I can’t even believe it. It’s amazing,” Newhook stated on his blog shared at nhl.com.

“It’s especially cool to be able to share it with so many people. My girlfriend, my sister, my cousin and a few of my buddies are here. Unfortunately, my mom and dad couldn’t make it down, but we will have some celebrating to do for sure when I get home.

The 5’10”, 190-pound centre recorded four assists in 12 Stanley Cup playoff games this season, including a two-helper performance in Colorado’s 7-0 win in Game 2. Kept as a reserve until late in the second round against St. Louis, Newhook stuck around after that, playing all four games against Edmonton and six against Tampa Bay. While not one of his team’s most dangerous snipers, he was a factor defensively in both series with his ferocious forechecking.

Having impressed as a 16-year-old rookie with the Grizzlies and nearly leading the team in scoring, he broke out further in his second year with the team, piling up a league-best 102 points in 53 games and adding 24 points in 15 playoff contests.

After being drafted 16th overall by the Avalanche in the 2019 draft, he headed to Boston College, where he collected 58 points over two seasons. He signed a three-year contract with Colorado in March 2021 and scored nine points in eight games with the American Hockey League’s Colorado Eagles. Called up to the big club, he dressed for eight games in the NHL playoffs and picked up two points.

He began this season in the AHL but was quickly called up for good after recording 11 points in 10 games with the Eagles. His 33 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 71 games with the high-scoring Avs tied him for ninth in team scoring.

The last former Grizzlies player to win the Stanley Cup was Tyler Bozak, who accomplished the feat with the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

