Amsler has three-point night in the BCHL

First goal for Ridge Meadows hockey prospect

(Contributed) Nick Amsler scored his first two goals in the BCHL on Wednesday night.

Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association product Nick Amsler had two goals and an assist as the Coquitlam Express beat the Surrey Eagles 8-1 on Wednesday night.

It was just his third game with the BC Hockey League club, and they were his first two goals of the season.

Amsler looked like a pure goal scorer as he dropped to one knee and snapped home a one-timer for his first ever BCHL goal.

He found a loose puck in front of the Surrey net to bury his second goal of the game, and that with an assist got him the player of the game award. The 16-year-old forward has been playing with the Yale Hockey Academy in Abbotsford this season and the two prior.

Video @ mapleridgenews.com

