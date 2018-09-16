Todd Oishi competes internationally in the sport of fly fishing. (THE NEWS files)

B.C. angler wins Commonwealth fly fishing silver medal

Maple Ridge’s Oishi medals at international competition

sports@mapleridgenews.com

Maple Ridge fisherman Todd Oishi brought home a silver medal from the Commonwealth Fly Fishing Championships.

The event took place in the first week of September in Omagh, Northern Ireland, as 15 teams of 82 competitors angled for first place.

The competition consisted of five, three-hour sessions of fly fishing held over three days, on two river and three lake venues.

Oishi and Team Canada finished in second place overall. Although Canada had won gold at the 2016 Commonwealth Championship in Quebec, this week’s silver medal finish was a significant achievement, he said, as it was a back-to-back podium finish, and the first time that they have won a team medal on foreign soil.

As expected, the hometown team Northern Ireland won the gold medal. Team Scotland finished in third place for the bronze.

The silver medal is Oishi’s fourth international medal earned on foreign soil (three gold and a silver). He has been competing as a member of Canada’s national fly fishing teams since 2005 and is currently ranked number one in Canada on the 2018 national ranking point leader board for Canadian competitors.

Previous story
Alphonso Davies transfer shows league is on the rise: MLS commissioner

Just Posted

B.C. angler wins Commonwealth fly fishing silver medal

Maple Ridge’s Oishi medals at international competition

Pitt Meadows home to North America’s ‘sorriest bus stop’

Lougheed Highway stop gets most votes in online contest

Veteran city councillors bow out in Pitt Meadows

Stark and Bell announce they will not seek re-election

Freak weather hammers Maple Ridge homeless camp

Deep, icy water ran through Anita Place, soaking tents and possessions

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Metro Vancouver

Between 15 and 25 milimetres of rain expected to fall each hour in some areas

Widespread damage from flooding in Maple Ridge

Homes and businesses were soaked in freak weather event

Man arrested in Vancouver after allegedly failing to stop at border

Police say a man drove into a vehicle and unoccupied store in Vancouver Saturday morning

Serious head-on crash closes Vedder Mountain Road in Chilliwack

The road is expected to be closed for several hours after the collision Saturday morning

U.S. researchers end their active search for sick orca J50

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said its team ended its two-day dedicated search

Watch hurricane Florence make landfall in the U.S.

Five people have died due to the storm, according to latest reports

Canadian women drop pre-World Cup game to United States

Canadian women’s basketball team lost 84-68 to the United States ahead of FIBA World Cup

RCMP arrest B.C. man for allegedly stealing 70 truck batteries

Suspect given conditions to not go to North Vancouver

Theatre, pubs, senior-friendly transit pondered at B.C. care home forum

B.C. Care Providers Association advocates ‘care hub’ services model

Advocate for Abbotsford victim’s family blasts ‘secretive’ B.C. Review Board

Comments come following Gabriel Klein’s fitness for trial hearings in high school stabbing case

Most Read