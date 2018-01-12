Bartley wins Spengler Cup gold

Former NHLer now playing in Sweden

Victor Bartley when he was with the NHL’s Nashville Predators. (NEWS files)

sports@mapleridgenews.com

Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey is congratulating one of its most successful players, as Victor Bartley was part of Canada’s Spengler Cup championship team.

Bartley assisted on a goal in the 3-0 win over host Switzerland in the gold medal game on Dec. 31. Canada won all four games of the tournament, outscoring opponents by an aggregate of 17-6.

This year was the first time a team has gone back-to-back-to-back at the tournament since Canada won four in a row from 1995-98. The title is also the 15th for Canada, tying host HC Davos for most all-time.

Bartley played with some former Canucks, including Mason Raymnond, Maxim Lapierre and head coach Willie Desjardins.

He has played 125 games in the NHL over parts of four seasons, mostly with the Nashville Predators, and put up a goal and 23 points.

Bartley is currently playing professional hockey in Sweden for Orebro HK, and has eight points in 26 games.

