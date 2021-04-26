Vancouver Canucks goaltender Braden Holtby defects the puck wide of the net as defenceman Quinn Hughes and Ottawa Senators centre Shane Pinto give chase during second period NHL action in Ottawa, Monday, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Braden Holtby defects the puck wide of the net as defenceman Quinn Hughes and Ottawa Senators centre Shane Pinto give chase during second period NHL action in Ottawa, Monday, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Batherson nets winner as Senators edge Vancouver Canucks 2-1

B.C. squad sits 10 points behind Montreal in chase for playoff spot

Drake Batherson scored the game winner Monday as the Ottawa Senators edged the visiting Vancouver Canucks 2-1.

Josh Norris also scored for the Sens (18-27-4) and Brady Tkachuk registered a pair of assists.

Olli Juolevi had the lone goal for the Canucks (19-19-3), temporarily drawing Vancouver even with a long blast 14:07 into the first period.

Sens goalie Marc Hogberg stopped 25-of-26 shots to collect his third win of the season and Braden Holtby had 25 saves for Vancouver.

The Sens were coming off a 4-2 loss to the Canucks on Saturday. Vancouver leads the nine-game season series between the two sides 6-2.

Monday’s result is a tough one for the Canucks who are still hoping to catch the Montreal Canadiens and Calgary Flames in the battle for a post-season spot. Vancouver remains 10 points behind Montreal, which currently holds the fourth and final spot in the all-Canadian North Division.

The Sens took a 2-1 lead into the third Monday and refused to relent, allowing a single shot across the first 10 minutes of the period.

Vancouver pulled Holtby with 1:43 left on the clock, but couldn’t bury the puck with the extra attacker.

The Canucks nearly drew even again in the dying seconds of the middle frame.

A shot by Bo Horvat on the power play got through Hogberg but the netminder cleared the errant puck off the goal line with 0.4 seconds left on the clock.

Batherson gave the Sens a one-goal lead 11:41 into the second, blasting a shot over Holtby’s stick from the top of the left face-off circle for his 17th goal of the season.

Juolevi levelled the score a 1-1 midway through the first period. His shot from near the blue line sailed through traffic and hit the underside of the crossbar on its way in.

Norris opened the scoring 11:22 into the first following a sloppy Canucks turnover.

RELATED: Holtby makes 26 saves as Canucks trip Ottawa Senators 4-2

Tkachuk picked up the puck near the Sens blue line and streaked away for a 2-on-1, dishing the puck to Norris as they entered Vancouver territory. The rookie centreman waited patiently for the perfect opportunity, then blasted a shot between Holtby’s body and blocker to give Ottawa an early 1-0 lead.

The goal was Norris’s 14th of the year. He has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) since April 1.

Ottawa briefly appeared to get on the board earlier in the opening frame.

Holtby came out to the top of the crease to make a stop on Thomas Chabot. Colin White collected the rebound and popped it into the net, but officials immediately waved off the goal, saying Chabot interfered with Holtby in the crease.

The Canucks and Senators will wrap up their season series in Ottawa on Wednesday.

NOTES: Tkachuk leads the Senators in scoring with 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists). … Both teams were 0 for 1 on the power play. … Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko picked up a lower-body injury in morning skate on Monday and is considered day-to-day. Arturs Silovs acted as backup for Holtby against the Sens.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanuckshockeyNHLVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 2-0 decision to Kamloops

Just Posted

Councillors discuss tax increases during a Zoom meeting last week. The city budget will be back on the agenda Tuesday night. (Special to The News)
Councillors want to give Maple Ridge taxpayers a break

Budget back on the agenda Tuesday night for final reading

(Black Press files)
Thief drops wallet at Maple Ridge crime scene, arrested when he returned for it

Ridge Meadows RCMP grab two suspects in connection with catalytic converter theft

Art artist rendering of the new Pitt Meadows Fire Hall.
Work to begin on new Pitt Meadows Fire Hall

Mayor and fire chief hold groundbreaking ceremony

Pitt Meadows resident Amy Wiegand takes daily walks between Harris Road and 203rd Street, and captures many pictures of nature. During a recent staycation, she documented the arrival of spring and a variety of trees and flowers blossoming in the region. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Spring has arrived with vibrant colour

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

A sign to students outside Pitt Meadows secondary. The school is not currently listed by Fraser Health as having COVID-19 exposures. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Hammond elementary has COVID-19 exposure

Latest of seven schools in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows district listed with exposure events

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

For the first seven days of his protest fast, Langley doctor Brendan Martin spent six hours every day in Langley City’s Douglas Park with protest signs. He was part of a cross-Canada campaign against fighter jet funding (Special to Black Press Media)
B.C. doctor ends two-week fast to protest proposed fighter jets purchase

Part of Canadian campaign to have the money used for other purposes

Map showing the Bert Brink Wildlife Management Area in Chilliwack. (City of Chilliwack map)
Duct-taped ducks found in Chilliwack with plastic ties around their necks

‘This area has suffered from chronic illegal dumping,’ says ministry about Bert Brink wildlife area

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Peace Arch Hospital nurse Diana Law, 57, has died of complications related to COVID-19. (Contributed photo)
B.C. nurse 1st in province to die from COVID-19 complications

Diana Law, 57, worked at Peace Arch Hospital for more than two decades

BC Ferries denied a “handful” of customers travel over the weekend following the implementation of the new provincial ban on non-essential travel between regions. (Black Press Media File)
Traffic down, issues few as BC Ferries enjoys smooth weekend under new restrictions

BC Ferries denied a ‘handful’ of customers travel over the weekend with no serious pushback

FILE – B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Infant from Interior Health died from COVID-19, Coroner probe confirms

Infant died in January but investigation just wrapped up

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, but 17 deaths over weekend

484 in hospital as of Monday, 158 in intensive care

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has restricted indoor dining at all restaurants in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. boosts ‘circuit breaker’ business aid as COVID-19 ban drags on

Hotels, motels eligible as well as restaurants, bars, fitness centres

Most Read