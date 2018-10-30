BC Hockey partners with Buddy Check to create awareness for mental health

B.C. Hockey has partnered with “Buddy Check for Jesse” to create awareness for mental health.

It was created by Dr. Stu Gershman, who lost his son Jesse to suicide in 2014.

B.C. Hockey is reaching out to teams to support mental health awareness by participating in Buddy Check for Jesse. The program was developed for hockey coaches to deliver a message to their teams.

The goal of Buddy Check for Jesse is to de-stigmatize mental health and to empower and encourage youth and young adults to support one another.

During the inaugural partnership with Buddy Check for Jesse and B.C. Hockey, individual teams that would like to take part in the Buddy Check for Jesse program can do so by printing off the wallet cards and coaches notes and deliver a discussion to your team.

The hope is that teammates will support one another, and become more aware of potential mental health issues.

• See Buddycheckforjesse.com