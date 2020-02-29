BC Winter Games athlete wins $500 bursary

Peter Sheridan (centre) hopes to buy some new curling equipment with his bursary money. (Contributed)

As if winning a bronze medal in his first ever BC Winter Games was not enough, Peter Sheridan was also selected to receive a Coast Capital Savings Leadership Bursary during the closing ceremonies.

Maple Ridge’s Sheridan, who curls for the Golden Ears Winter Club, was one of 16– chosen out of close to 100 applicants – to receive the $500 bursary.

Winners were chosen for significant achievements in sport and education, and for their leadership contributions to their schools, community, or sport associations.

“I’m quite pleased,” Sheridan said. “Hopefully it will look good in my resume if I ever want to do something that requires academic, athletic or leadership excellence.”

Tara Walter, manager of community investment for Coast Capital Savings, said the organization has made a commitment to invest 10 per cent of its bottom-line into community programs that empower youth to achieve what‘s important in the lives.

“Our community investment focus is on helping young people achieve long-term financial well-being, but we know youth first need to develop the important qualities that will help them succeed in school, in the work place, and in the playing field of life,” Walter said.

“Coast Capital Savings is pleased to partner with the BC Winter Games because it provides a fantastic platform to build and celebrate these qualities, whether it‘s goal-setting, perseverance, team work, or leadership.”

Sheridan plans on putting the money right back into the sport he loves.

“I’m planning on buying new equipment,” he said.

“My shoes are getting pretty worn out.”

The young curler said he will also start paying for his bonspiels.

“So my mom doesn’t have to pay for me, because she always pays for my stuff,” he said.



