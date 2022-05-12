Colton Roberts signs with the Vancouver Giants after being drafted in 2021. (Special to The News)

Big hockey season for Maple Ridge defenceman

Roberts wins league award playing with Delta academy, gets into WHL playoffs with Giants

Maple Ridge hockey standout Colton Roberts is enjoying a breakthrough season, having played his first playoff game in the Western Hockey League, and winning awards for his minor hockey play.

Roberts was named the winner of the U-16 Prep Division Top Defenceman Award, presented by the Canadian Sport School Hockey League.

Roberts led all defencemen in his age group, as he scored nine goals and 45 points in 31 games for the Delta Hockey Academy. He added another nine points in five games in the U17 Prep Western Championships.

Roberts, who is 6’4” and over 180 pounds, was drafted 11th overall by the Vancouver Giants in the 2021 WHL draft.

This year he played five games with the Giants during the regular season, tallying an assist, and he also got into a playoff game – called up as injuries hit the Giants roster. The defender made his WHL debut on Dec. 27 against Victoria, and recorded his first WHL point on Feb. 11 against Prince George.

Then he played his first-ever playoff game with the Giants on April 23, against the Everette Silvertips.

Colton Roberts signs with the Vancouver Giants after being drafted in 2021. (Special to The News)
