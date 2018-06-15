Jason McKee leaves the Vancouver Giants

BREAKING: Giants say goodbye to head coach

Jason McKee and the Langley-based junior hockey team are ‘parting ways.’

The Vancouver Giants will no longer be lead by head coach Jason McKee.

Just minutes ago, the new general manager, Barclay Parneta, announced that the Giants have “parted ways” with McKee.

He was hired two years ago this month, taking over the duties as the seventh head coach for the Langley-based junior ice hockey team playing in the Western Hockey League.

Prior to joining the G-Men, McKee served as the head coach and general manager of the Spruce Grove Saints of the Alberta Junior Hockey League for the six seasons.

As a player, McKee spent one season in the WHL with the Seattle Thunderbirds where he scored 23 goals and 39 assists in 69 games. After his junior career, he went on to play 50 games in the ECHL, suiting up for the Richmond Renegades, Baton Rouge Kingfish and Birmingham Bulls.

“We would like to thank Jason for his commitment to the Vancouver Giants organization over the past two seasons and we wish him the best in his future endeavors,” Parneta said.

Over the course of two seasons, McKee led the Giants to an overall record of 56-73-9-6.

