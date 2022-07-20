The Burrards seen in earlier action against the Langley Thunder. (Langley Events Centre/Special to The News)

Burrards face tough stretch of games starting tonight

Maple Ridge WLA squad drops Sunday game to Thunder

The Maple Ridge Burrards will play an intense schedule of four games in the next seven nights, as they look to end a long losing streak.

The Western Lacrosse Association squad is coming off a 13-6 loss to the Langley Thunder on Sunday night at Cam Neely Arena.

The Burrards led the game 4-2 early in the second period, but then the Thunder scored five unanswered, as Robert Church and Chase Scanlan led the comeback with nine points apiece.

For the Burrards, Will Clayton had three assists, Brett Kujala scored twice and Dennon Armstrong had a goal and an assist.

With the loss, the Burrards drop to a record of one win and 11 losses, and there are just six games left in the season.

They will take on the Adanacs (9-4-0-1) in Coquitlam tonight, then face the Lakers (3-11) at Burnaby’s Bill Copeland Arena on Friday. Sunday they will travel to Nanaimo to face the first-place Timbermen (10-6-0-1), before getting back to Cam Neely Arena for their last three regular season games.

Tuesday night, July 26, they will again face the Adanacs at home, to end a tough stretch of games. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.

